Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents Steel Magnolias

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Truvy’s Saloon is filling up last!

Get your tickets now for The Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s presentation of Steel Magnolias opening February 25.

These lovely ladies capture the essence of what it means to be a Steel Magnolia through the gentle strength and courage that every woman carries within them as they support each other through the good times and bad.

Showtimes and tickets can be found here.

