FSU-PC students ‘walk-out’ to protest DeSantis transgender health data survey

By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -College students at FSU-Panama City and across the state walked out in protest on Thursday. Speaking out against Governor Ron DeSantis’s recent “Gender Dysphoria Services” survey. Some students said it violates their rights.

“It’s important that we all get together at 11 am to 12 and we step out and we walk out of our classes and say this is not okay and it is not okay what he is trying to do to us and it is not okay what he is trying to do to our universities,” Finnigan Green, Former president of the FSU-PC Pride Club said.

In the survey sent to universities, the Governor’s Office is asking dozens of questions, including how many people sought sex-reassignment treatment, and how many people sought puberty blockers and hormones, among other things.

“One of the number one issues I hear from Bay County families on nearly a daily basis is they are concerned about what is going on in our schools they are concerned about this confusion. So I am glad Governor DeSantis is taking a lead on this not just here in Florida but nationally and really making a difference,” Theo Bishop, Chairman of the Bay County Republican Party said.

In a response from the Governor’s Office, officials say they are not requesting information about the students but the services performed by public entities.

“Students always have the right to protest I am glad they were able to find the 10 or so willing to do this. But what we know is the majority of Bay County and students of Bay County love Governor DeSantis,” Bishop said.

According to the document sent to universities, they were asked to ensure all responses do not contain personally identifiable information or protected health information.

“It is easy to isolate us it is easy to single us out it is easy for Governor Ron DeSantis to swoop in and pull funding from our university from those programs. It is easy to identify local clinics that will help with things like mental health counseling and for him to pull funding from them because that is what he is here to do. He is here to target and isolate,” Green said.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to FSU and FSU-Panama City for comment but has not heard back.

You can read the full document down below.

