GCSC Foundation receives $200,000 from charitable businesswoman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local businesswoman is giving back to her alma mater in a meaningful way.

Charlotte Newby donated $200,000 to the Gulf Coast State College Foundation. A check was presented at Thursday’s board of trustees meeting. The foundation will apply the money to the Gulf Coast Guarantee Program. It gives high school students in Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties $700 a semester for tuition. Students can receive up to $2,800 in covered costs for tuition bills. They must enroll the fall after their high school graduation with a minimum of 12 hours to qualify.

“Education is very important,” Newby said. “You know an educated workforce is just a better workforce. We know that it makes for a better community, and you know to provide the easy access to the education, to the money. I thought that was a way to go.”

“You can find out more information about the Gulf Coast Guarantee by visiting this website.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.