GCSC officials should decide new president in coming months

By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College is still looking for a new president.

Dr. Cheryl Flax-Hyman is the interim president. However, a new one will eventually take over the position. Flax-Hyman discussed the transition plan at Thursday’s board of trustees meeting. She said a new profile that lists qualifications should be released March 3.

“We’ve put together a committee comprised of trustees, faculty, staff, and community representation to start to look at the candidates and narrow it down to the semi-finalists,” Flax-Hyman said. “The semi-finalists will be interviewed, and from there we’ll cull it down to the finalists.”

Finalists will later come to the campus to meet with the committee. The interim president said the board should pick a president by the middle-to-end of June.

