Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Inmate found dead at FCI Marianna
The city’s spring break laws go into effect next month, and council members were discussing a...
PCB leaders consider an additional spring break law
Inside a local gym a small but mighty lady is really raising the bar on weightlifting...
PCB female weightlifter sets her sights on the Olympics
FunLand Reopens for 2023 Season
FunLand Opens for 2023 Season
Single vehicle fatality in Okaloosa County
Crash in Okaloosa leaves driver dead

Latest News

Volunteer Larry Culler helps load water into a car in East Palestine, Ohio, as cleanup from the...
After Ohio train wreck, Biden orders door-to-door checks
FILE - OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt., Feb. 19, 2013.
Feds seek to limit telehealth prescriptions for some drugs
President Joe Biden, center, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk during an...
Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions
According to recent driver’s license exchange data, Florida is experiencing a massive migration.
The Great Florida Migration
Florida River Fest
Come out to Florida River Fest 2023