Marianna K-8 Kidcam

Chris Smith spoke to 2nd graders on Wednesday.(WJHG)
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the first time since the school opened in 2020 Chris Smith was invited to speak to a group of 13 classes of 2nd graders on Wednesday. Chris was greeted by the enthusiastic group who have been learning about the weather. Chris talked to the kids about air pressure, tornadoes, sun safety, and much more. Thanks for your hospitality! Here are the segments that aired on the 5 and 6 o’clock news on Thursday...

