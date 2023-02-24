Missing Lynn Haven juveniles

Authorities are asking the public for help in finding missing Lynn Haven twins.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing juveniles from Lynn Haven.

According to Lynn Haven Police, 16-year-old twins Nehemiah and Neyla Williams were reported as runaways.

Investigators say they determined the two were last seen by their case manager on Feb. 10.

Nehemiah is described as approximately 6 feet tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Neyla is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Both reportedly have bleached tips/highlights in their hair, and their current clothing is unknown at this time.

Police say the twins may be in the Premier Drive area of Panama City.

LHPD says the case manager managed to contact Neyla on Thursday, but she refused to tell her location and stopped communicating.

Anyone with information regarding the juveniles’ whereabouts are asked to contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at 850-265-4111 or you can remain anonymous at 850-785-TIPS.

