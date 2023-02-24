Panama City Beach is springing into sports

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is getting ready to spring into sports this weekend.

This will be the first of its kind in our area, and it will take place at Frank Brown Park. This family fun event will begin at 10 a.m. with a welcome ceremony.

Officials say there will be a lot of fun activities for everyone to enjoy. On the different sports fields, there will be fun competition taking place. There will be something for anyone, no matter your athletic ability.

Whether it’s playing baseball, kicking the soccer ball around, or trying to win a flag football game. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy.

“We always just wanna do more for our community and it’s just nice to get people out and active in parks and recreation and just want to share what we have here a have a wonder facility and a great community we want to give back,” said Cheryl Joyner, the Parks and Recreation director.

If you have played in a sport through Parks and Recreation, you are encouraged to wear your jersey. The event will end around 2 p.m.

Those with the department say they want to make this an annual event.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.