Roasted Mushroom Pozole with Chef Jernigan from The Citizen

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On this Foodie Friday, Chef Coleman Jernigan from The Citizen showed viewers how to make a complicated looking dish seem easy.

With poblano peppers, lots of mushrooms, and a few other simple ingredients, Chef Jernigan had the studio smelling amazing as he assembled the Roasted Mushroom Pozole from start the finish.

To see the finished product, watch the videos attached, and to try it yourself, find the recipe below.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Inmate found dead at FCI Marianna
FunLand Reopens for 2023 Season
FunLand Opens for 2023 Season
Single vehicle fatality in Okaloosa County
Crash in Okaloosa leaves driver dead
The city’s spring break laws go into effect next month, and council members were discussing a...
PCB leaders consider an additional spring break law
Dog Shot in Parker
Parker woman speaks out after her dog was shot and killed in backyard

Latest News

Congratulations to Brandy Hipps.
This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is...
This Foodie Friday tackles a lesser-known dish from The Citizen.
Roasted Mushroom Pozole with Chef Jernigan from The Citizen
This Foodie Friday tackles a lesser-known dish from The Citizen.
Roasted Mushroom Pozole with Chef Jernigan from The Citizen
This Foodie Friday tackles a lesser-known dish from The Citizen.
Roasted Mushroom Pozole with Chef Jernigan from The Citizen