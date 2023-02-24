PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple award winner is Brandy Hipps.

For her first year at North Bay Haven Elementary, she has made a great impression.

Principal Michael McLaughlin announced Ms. Hipps as this week’s award winning by telling her students that they actually have the best teacher in the world. The students agreed.

Ms. Hipps said she enjoys making learning fun whenever she can.

“I just really love working with students. If there is one job where you can make a difference is someone’s life that lasts, this is the job. It feels good each day to leave here and know that you’re doing your best to make a difference in someone’s life,” said Ms. Hipps.

Her students said they love her encouraging spirit, marvelous math lessons, and gave her a big congratulations.

Congratulations to Ms. Hipps.

