Thursday Evening Forecast

More dense fog develops tonight
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight with dense fog over NWFL. The NWS has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for NWFL into Friday AM as visibilities will drop to 1/4-1/2 mile. Lows tonight will be in the 60s. Winds will be South at 5-10 mph. On Friday it will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Highs will reach the 70s at the coast and 80s inland. Winds will be SW at 5-10 mph. This weekend the warm weather continues with more clouds Saturday and a little more sun on Sunday. Highs will remain in the 70s/80s w/lows in the 60s. Our next chance of rain is not until later Monday when we will have a 20-30% chance.

