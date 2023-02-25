Chipley Getting Ready for State Semifinal Against Hawthorne but Doing it in a New Location

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both Chipley and Franklin making it to the 1A State Semifinals, with those games set for Wednesday. Let’s talk Tigers first. Coach Kennedy and his team now 20-6 following playoff wins over Paxton Jay. That sets them up against 11-6 Hawthorne in the state semi’s Wednesday.

Tonight, a third day of practice for the team in advance of that since winning that second-round game. And the coach deciding to work out at Chipola’s Johnson Health Center, starting at the same time that semifinal is set for, 7 central time.

“Well the court is longer, obviously, when you go to the Lakeland Center, and it’s a bigger court. So we have to adjust. We have to adjust, and when we go in any gym, we look at it as the Tiger Den. And we felt like it would help out tremendously” Kennedy said.

College courts are 94 feet long, ten feet longer than high school courts. Kennedy and the Tigers will load up and head south Tuesday.

