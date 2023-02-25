Chipley Getting Ready for State Semifinal Against Hawthorne but Doing it in a New Location

(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both Chipley and Franklin making it to the 1A State Semifinals, with those games set for Wednesday. Let’s talk Tigers first. Coach Kennedy and his team now 20-6 following playoff wins over Paxton Jay. That sets them up against 11-6 Hawthorne in the state semi’s Wednesday.

Tonight, a third day of practice for the team in advance of that since winning that second-round game. And the coach deciding to work out at Chipola’s Johnson Health Center, starting at the same time that semifinal is set for, 7 central time.

“Well the court is longer, obviously, when you go to the Lakeland Center, and it’s a bigger court. So we have to adjust. We have to adjust, and when we go in any gym, we look at it as the Tiger Den. And we felt like it would help out tremendously” Kennedy said.

College courts are 94 feet long, ten feet longer than high school courts. Kennedy and the Tigers will load up and head south Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Inmate found dead at FCI Marianna
The city’s spring break laws go into effect next month, and council members were discussing a...
PCB leaders consider an additional spring break law
Inside a local gym a small but mighty lady is really raising the bar on weightlifting...
PCB female weightlifter sets her sights on the Olympics
FunLand Reopens for 2023 Season
FunLand Opens for 2023 Season
Single vehicle fatality in Okaloosa County
Crash in Okaloosa leaves driver dead

Latest News

Rory Kuhn and his team set for Saturday showdown
The Gulf Coast womens basketball team set for biggest game of the season
Franklin County Seahawks
Franklin Ready for Game Against Williston in the 1A State Semifinals
Toy donations can be made at Chipley High School home basketball games.
Chipley’s Michael Green Signs with Huntingdon College
Saturday Showdown for the Panhandle Championship