Come out to Florida River Fest 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a big day for Blountstown on Saturday, with great weather, live music, and fun for the whole family.

Florida River Fest kicks off tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. Under a new name, the festival has the same old agenda: provide safe family fun for the community to enjoy.

“We have free hot air balloon rides, free inflatables for the kids, there’s live alligators, live catfish, I think we even have a python that FWC is gonna bring out,” said Jami Joe, President of the Calhoun County Community Foundation. “So, lots of free things for people to enjoy once they’re inside, but those ticket sales and the concession sales are how we make our money.”

While families take advantage of free activities during the event, various performers will be taking the stage.

“We have something for everyone. We have over 20 performers that are gonna be on our stage throughout the day,” said Joe. “Kicking it off at 2 p.m. we’ve got the national anthem, the Liberty County ROTC unit is going to be out here presenting our colors, and then we have the southern lights showcase hour; they’re bringing 8 or 9 performers. Then we have the dance factory from Marianna, a blues hour, and then we end the night with Shane Owens a Nashville Recording artist.”

The cost for entry is five dollars - cash only - for those older than 5. Concessions are cash only as well. The proceeds raised from those sales will directly support the local community.

“Florida River Fest is our annual benefit for the Calhoun County Community Foundation. We use all the funds that we raise here to go right back into the community in Calhoun County,” Joe said.

The Calhoun County Community Foundation will use those funds for community outreach, community crisis funds, and the conservation and revitalization of the area.

The big event starts at 2:00 p.m. CST tomorrow. For more information, head to their Facebook page.

