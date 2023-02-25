First Baptist Church in Panama City Celebrates 20 years for its Most Excellence way Program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The faith-based ministry called the most excellent way is a support system through First Baptist Church of Panama City.

Tonight, the program celebrated its 20th anniversary of helping people discover their need for the Lord and overcome addictions to drugs and alcohol. The celebration included dinner, music, and testimonies from those who’ve been changed through the ministry.

First Baptist Associate pastor Rick McClung is the director of the Most Excellence Way. He said anyone who is affected by addictive behavior is encouraged to attend the meetings every Wednesday night at the church.

“It introduces a person to Christ, to disciple them to grow them to teach them and they can experience that change that God desires for them to experience that from the inside out and when that happens sobriety will be the result of that,” said Rick McClung, associate pastor and director of the Most Excellence Way.

They help those in support group meetings as well as going to the jails to minister to inmates who may be struggling. Tonight was all about celebrating those who have gotten through their struggles and are back on track.

Pastor McClung says they hope to continue this ministry for the next 20 years.

“Exactly what we are doing right now, we don’t have to invent the wheel, it is about evangelism and discipleship it’s about helping people to learn the word of god to grow in the grace of knowledge in lord Jesus Christ and to teach them the Christian life and when that happens things begin to change,” said McClung.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction you can reach out to the church for support.

