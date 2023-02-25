PCB gets grant for Laguna Beach Septic to Sewer Project

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach City Council approved a $3,000,000 state grant on Thursday to go towards a $12,000,000 sewer project for the west end.

“This grant allows us to start improving the west end as far as septic sewers and that is a huge win for us. We are cleaning up the environment, we are getting rid of septic tanks, and people are able to have more reliability in their sewer system,” Michael Jarman, PCB Councilman said.

The Laguna Beach Septic to Sewer Project will be replacing the current septic tank system with the city’s sewer system.

“It’s an initiative from the governor to reduce septic tanks in our state and their impacts on the surface water bodies. So, this is funded through a legislative appropriation of the entire three million dollars,” Mark Shaeffer, PCB Utilities Director, said.

The project will be done in three phases and stretches over a large portion of the west end of the beach. Covering the areas starting at Deluna Place to Governor Drive, from Front Beach Road to Beach Road.

PCB officials told NewsChannel 7 the project is impacting around 455 properties.

“Not all of the lots are currently occupied with homes. Some are vacant, but a good number of them have homes in them,” Shaeffer said.

Currently, residents in the area where the project will be taking place, use septic tanks. They are responsible if anything happens to the tank, but this project is supposed to change that.

“With the sewer system, it’s a gravity-fed system. There are very few moving parts in that. So, if anything happens, the city of Panama City Beach will be there to take care of it,” Jarman said.

During the construction of the project, the utility department will also look to upgrade the water lines in that area.

Once residents in the project area are connected to the city’s sewage system, that waste will go to an already existing wastewater treatment plant. However, Jarman said that in the next few years, they hope to build another treatment plant near the conservation park.

