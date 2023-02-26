Another warm and humid forecast for Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Saturday Evening!

More muggy conditions are on the way tonight. Expect a layer of clouds to develop after sunset with areas of fog throughout the Panhandle as well. A dense fog advisory has been issued for portions of Northwest Florida through 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, as light winds out of the west at 5 mph and warm dew points will provide favorable conditions for dense fog to develop. Otherwise, low temperatures fall to the low 60s, so you won’t need those layers for any plans tonight.

Sunday’s forecast is a copy-paste of what we saw on Saturday. Those areas of fog will dissipate through the mid-morning hours with a mix of sun and clouds alongside warm high temperatures in the afternoon. Coastal communities will see highs back in the mid to upper 70s, while those living a few miles inland will gradually warm to the low 80s.

Although calmer winds and surf are forecasted for Sunday, there’s still a high rip current risk as southwesterly flow continues at area beaches. Surf heights will be similar - around 2 feet - while more favorable boating conditions will develop by tomorrow morning, especially in the bays.

By the start of the work-week, our forecast remains status quo with unseasonably warm temperatures that include highs around 80 degrees. Monday will be more breezy with mostly cloudy skies and a minimal chance for a quick sprinkle by the afternoon. Clouds linger into Tuesday with some clearing later into the week, although more meaningful rain chances return to the forecast by Thursday and Friday.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG weather webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.