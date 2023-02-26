Area Scores and Highlights from Saturday, February 25th
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
JUCO Basketball / Men
Gulf Coast 72 Northwest Florida 103 - Raiders win ‘22-’23 Panhandle Conference
JUCO Basketball / Women
Gulf Coast 63 Northwest Florida 69 - Raiders win ‘22-’23 Panhandle Conference
JUCO Baseball
Gulf Coast 9 Andrew College 0 (Game 1)
Gulf Coast 17 Andrew College 10 (Game 2)
Chipola 6 Coastal Alabama South 3
JUCO Softball
Gulf Coast 7 Georgia Military 4
Gulf Coast 0 Lake Land 3
Chipola 5 St. Petersburg 3
Chipola 0 Daytona St. 5
