Chipley Has Sights Set on 4th State Title Game Appearance

By Braden Maloy
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Tigers who traveled over to Chipola yesterday to get a feel of the longer court they’ll be experiencing in Lakeland on Wednesday.

Now, Chipley has been pretty dominant this season, with a 20-6 record, a lot of that is due to their talented senior Daquayvious Sorey who’s just looking to keep the pride in Chipley basketball and get two more wins.

“It would mean a lot because Chipley hasn’t been to state or won a state title in almost a decade, so it’ll feel real good. I know I’ll feel good, I know the rest of the team will feel good and I know the community will feel good once we go 22-6 and win state” Sorey said.

The Tigers will travel to Lakeland early Tuesday morning and take on Hawthorne at 8pm on Wednesday, hoping to get to their 4th State title game.

