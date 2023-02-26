Franklin Has Found Strength in Bonds

Franklin County Seahawks
Franklin County Seahawks(WJHG)
By Braden Maloy
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin Seahawks, coached by Head Coach Ray Bailey in his second year went 20-7 this season. A couple big wins over Bozeman, Port St. Joe, Blountstown and Cottondale on their quest for their first State title game appearance. We asked Coach Bailey what about this team was different than other years, what made these guys special.

“What I like most about this team is they genuinely like each other. Like, this summer we took them down to Orlando and we had a lot of bonding going on. They have a good time together, in my first couple years, everybody don’t know their role basically. This group took on that aspect of it well. Everybody knows their role, everybody gets along and everybody just genuinely wants to win.”

The Seahawks will hit the court against Williston on Wednesday at 6pm in Lakeland.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city’s spring break laws go into effect next month, and council members were discussing a...
PCB leaders consider an additional spring break law
Inside a local gym a small but mighty lady is really raising the bar on weightlifting...
PCB female weightlifter sets her sights on the Olympics
Florida River Fest
Come out to Florida River Fest 2023
According to recent driver’s license exchange data, Florida is experiencing a massive migration.
The Great Florida Migration
Authorities are asking the public for help in finding missing Lynn Haven twins.
Missing Lynn Haven juveniles

Latest News

Chipley Has Sights Set on 4th State Title Game Appearance
Area Scores and Highlights from Saturday, February 25th
Chipley Getting Ready for State Semifinal Against Hawthorne but Doing it in a New Location
Rory Kuhn and his team set for Saturday showdown
The Gulf Coast womens basketball team set for biggest game of the season