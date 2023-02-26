Franklin Has Found Strength in Bonds

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin Seahawks, coached by Head Coach Ray Bailey in his second year went 20-7 this season. A couple big wins over Bozeman, Port St. Joe, Blountstown and Cottondale on their quest for their first State title game appearance. We asked Coach Bailey what about this team was different than other years, what made these guys special.

“What I like most about this team is they genuinely like each other. Like, this summer we took them down to Orlando and we had a lot of bonding going on. They have a good time together, in my first couple years, everybody don’t know their role basically. This group took on that aspect of it well. Everybody knows their role, everybody gets along and everybody just genuinely wants to win.”

The Seahawks will hit the court against Williston on Wednesday at 6pm in Lakeland.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.