Man flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Jackson County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man fled after wrecking a stolen vehicle in Jackson County Saturday.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they responded to a call to assist Florida Highway Patrol with a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 71 near Heartsfield Road.

When deputies arrived, they say a witness reported that the driver of the vehicle ran into the woods immediately after the crash.

Officials say during an investigation they determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Dothan area business earlier in the day.

The K-9 Tracking Unit was deployed and quickly got a track of the suspect. After getting help from a citizen with drone footage, deputies say they were able to locate Richard Conway and take him into custody.

Conway is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage by the Florida Highway Patrol and resisting an officer without violence by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

