Mix of sun and clouds, more warmth this week

More warm weather is on the way this week, starting with a pleasant and mild night tonight. Clouds will increase through the overnight hours with temps falling into the middle and lower 60s by sunrise. Wind speeds will increase as well, which should help mitigate fog issues in time for your Monday morning commute.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Monday with unseasonably warm afternoon temperatures. A cold front will approach Northwest Florida, bringing a significant increase in wind speeds, especially in the afternoon. Sustained 10-15 mph winds with gusts around 25 mph will make for a breezy day, which might be welcome in inland areas as high temperatures return to the low 80s. Coastal areas will reach the mid-70s. As that front stalls out there will be a minimal chance for rainfall, although we can’t completely rule out a quick sprinkle.

Cloud coverage will increase for the middle of the week with little impact on our temperatures. Highs hang around 80 degrees with only a small chance for a quick sprinkle each day. The best chance for rain this week is Thursday night into Friday when a cold front finally moves through Northwest Florida.

