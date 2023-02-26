Mix of sun and clouds, more warmth this week

A mix of sun and clouds with unseasonably warm temperatures will continue this week. Keep an eye out for afternoon sprinkles, though.
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday!

More warm weather is on the way this week, starting with a pleasant and mild night tonight. Clouds will increase through the overnight hours with temps falling into the middle and lower 60s by sunrise. Wind speeds will increase as well, which should help mitigate fog issues in time for your Monday morning commute.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Monday with unseasonably warm afternoon temperatures. A cold front will approach Northwest Florida, bringing a significant increase in wind speeds, especially in the afternoon. Sustained 10-15 mph winds with gusts around 25 mph will make for a breezy day, which might be welcome in inland areas as high temperatures return to the low 80s. Coastal areas will reach the mid-70s. As that front stalls out there will be a minimal chance for rainfall, although we can’t completely rule out a quick sprinkle.

Cloud coverage will increase for the middle of the week with little impact on our temperatures. Highs hang around 80 degrees with only a small chance for a quick sprinkle each day. The best chance for rain this week is Thursday night into Friday when a cold front finally moves through Northwest Florida.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG weather webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida River Fest
Come out to Florida River Fest 2023
The city’s spring break laws go into effect next month, and council members were discussing a...
PCB leaders consider an additional spring break law
Authorities are asking the public for help in finding missing Lynn Haven twins.
Missing Lynn Haven juveniles
According to recent driver’s license exchange data, Florida is experiencing a massive migration.
The Great Florida Migration
Swimmer dies in Miramar Beach despite water rescue
Swimmer dies at Miramar Beach despite water rescue

Latest News

Saturday Evening Forecast 2/25/23
Another warm and humid forecast for Sunday
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says the fog lifts out after 9amCST.
Check your Friday and Weekend Forecasts here
Warm and humid weather continues w/very little rain.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Warm and humid weather continues w/very little rain.
Thursday Evening Forecast