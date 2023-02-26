Swimmer dies at Miramar Beach despite water rescue

Swimmer dies in Miramar Beach despite water rescue
Swimmer dies in Miramar Beach despite water rescue(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South Walton Fire District officials responded to a fatal water rescue incident around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The original 9-1-1 caller reported that multiple swimmers were in distress near the Miramar Beach Regional Beach Access. SWFD’s lifeguards were able to make contact with several swimmers who were about 150 yards offshore.

Officials say the swimmers told rescuers there was a male, approximately 20 years old, submerged. They say they lost sight of him and had been searching while lifeguards were on the way.

Two more lifeguards and SWFD advanced life support arrived on the scene. Lifeguards initiated a “Code X” to search for a missing swimmer.

About ten minutes later, lifeguards found the victim and brought him back to shore where he was pronounced dead.

Single red flags were flying at the time of the incident, which indicates high surf hazards and the presence of dangerous rip currents.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city’s spring break laws go into effect next month, and council members were discussing a...
PCB leaders consider an additional spring break law
Inside a local gym a small but mighty lady is really raising the bar on weightlifting...
PCB female weightlifter sets her sights on the Olympics
Florida River Fest
Come out to Florida River Fest 2023
According to recent driver’s license exchange data, Florida is experiencing a massive migration.
The Great Florida Migration
Authorities are asking the public for help in finding missing Lynn Haven twins.
Missing Lynn Haven juveniles

Latest News

Man flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Jackson County.
Man flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Jackson County
First Baptist Church Program 20th Anni
Inflation Report Reax
Inflation Report Reax
Tigers change venues for pre-State practice
Chipley uses Chipola floor for Friday workout