2007 homicide suspect arrested after traffic stop

Padilla was placed under arrest on the out-of-county warrant, as well as driving without a license.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic stop for a minor infraction ended in the arrest of a 2007 homicide suspect, deputies say.

On Sunday evening, deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling northbound County Road 393 N when they say a Nissan Altima passed another vehicle on a double yellow line.

After pulling over the driver, identified as 41-year-old Jose Wilson Padilla-Padilla, dispatch told officials Padilla had a warrant out of Broward County for first degree murder from a Fort Lauderdale homicide under the alias Wilson “El Tigre” Padilla-Diaz.

Padilla’s wife came to the scene to take the car and told deputies the two had met in Mexico 12 years ago and had been living in Santa Rosa Beach less than a year.

Padilla was placed under arrest on the out-of-county warrant as well as driving without a license. He was transported to Walton County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Broward County.

