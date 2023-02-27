PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Gumbo and Bloody Mary lovers were jumping for joy over the weekend, for the 34th Annual Sandestin Gumbo Festival.

Event officials said there were 29 vendors making an appearance at this year’s festivities on Saturday.

While most people love to focus on the gumbo the festival also puts bloody marys’ into the spotlight. This year the vodka sponsor for the Bloody Marys was the 30A distilling company. Which is a local company that makes vodka in Santa Rosa Beach.

The festival is also a competition, and this year officials say 22 Gumbo’s and 18 Bloody Marys were being judged.

“So we have five celebrity judges that kind of do blind gumbo tasting and they just choose what their favorite gumbo is based on blind tasting and what they think is best,” Kensley Brooks, event manager at Baytowne Wharf, said.

The public also got a token for each item to select their favorite for the people’s choice award.

