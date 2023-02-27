PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Shaddai Shriners with Panama City Toyota presents the 7th Annual Shriners Rodeo.

Let’Em Buck Productions will show rodeo events like saddle bronc, bareback, calf, roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and much more.

The event located in at the Bay County Ball Park in Youngstown will be March 3 and 4.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the rodeo beginning at 7 p.m. General admission is 15 dollars while kids four and under are free.

All proceeds are to benefit Shaddai Shriners.

