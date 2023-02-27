Beach Marlins Youth Football and Cheer hosts clinic

Youth Football Clinic in PCB
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A sports clinic is being held at Arnold High School every Sunday through most of next month.

The Beach Marlins Football and Cheer Association told NewsChannel 7 they want to make football more accessible and enjoyable for kids ages 5 to 12.

The clinics will run from 2:00 p.m. until 4 p.m. and we are told no child is turned away.

“This is our future out here,” said assistant coach Damon Parrish. “So, anything we can do to help motivate them, build them up, and give them encouragement to do whatever they want to do. That’s what I’m out here to do.”

You can find out how to register your child for the clinics by visiting its website. They’re free of charge.

Registration for the Fall season is also open. You can find more information on the Beach Marlins’ Facebook page, too.

