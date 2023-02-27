Breezy winds bring more spring-like feels this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a fairly quiet start in our skies with mainly sunny skies on the coast and a few clouds inland. We’ll see mostly sunny conditions through much of the day today. After 2pm, a stray shower or light sprinkle passes through the panhandle for a few of us as a cold front stalls out to our north.

Temperatures are very mild out the door this morning quickly warming into the 70s by lunchtime. Highs today reach the low to mid 80s inland to upper 70s on the coast. Winds pick up to 15-25mph sustained this afternoon from the south southwest and even gust up to 30-35mph at times.

The cold front that brings a few passing light showers or sprinkles today extends into tonight and tomorrow as it resides to our north. We’re only expecting a few hundredths of an inch of rain for those lucky enough to catch it.

We won’t see any cool down with the front passing us by to the north. It’ll stay very warm for this time of year right through Friday with similar lows and highs to what we have today, day in and day out this week.

However, another cold front comes later in the week on Friday with a better chance for about a quarter inch of rain with a passing shower or thunderstorm. We’ll see temperatures cooling off Friday night and into the weekend where highs on Saturday and Sunday only reach the low 70s under sunny skies.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with warm and windy conditions. Highs reach the upper 70s on the coast to low to mid 80s inland. We’ll see a few passing, small and brief, light showers or sprinkles after 2pm and on into tonight. A few may linger into tomorrow morning as well but only amounting to a few hundredths of an inch of rain if you catch it. Your 7 Day Forecast has a warm and humid week ahead until the upcoming weekend.

