Caring & Sharing Spring Fashion Show returns

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Caring and Sharing of South Walton has brought back its annual Spring Fashion Show.

The event took place at the Vue 30A Beachfront Dining in Santa Rosa Beach Saturday afternoon. The Fashion Show event raises money for the organization’s mission which is to provide food and financial support to struggling families in Walton County.

Nearly 150 guests participated in the event which featured food, shopping, a silent auction, and a fashion show.

Caring & Sharing of South Walton Executive Director Carly Barnes says the clothing worn in the show came from the organization’s thrift store.

“Everything here has been donated by our community, so you get some really good deals on some amazing name-brand stuff,” Barnes said. “Those items are modeled by our volunteers and supporters. Our models walk the runway they have three different outfits, and they walk the runway the items that they are modeling are for sale.

Jane Liston was one of 12 volunteers that spent the afternoon strutting across the red carpet for a good cause.

“It means that I’m giving back to my community. I’m having fun but I’m also doing something very important to be able to help those in need in Walton County,” Liston said. “This is just one small way, one small event, that we can help them get the food they need and a place to put their head on for the night.”

Organizers say all proceeds go toward crisis relief.

“Things like food, financial assistance, help with past due rent, past due utilities, counseling, connection to other resources,” said Barnes. “We try to be a one-stop shop for our clients, somewhere they can go and get the help that they need during a crisis.”

Caring and Sharing of South Walton will host its Fall Fashion on October 15th. It will take place at Monet Monet in Grayton Beach.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.