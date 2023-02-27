CAUSEway Car Show returns to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 850 Crew Car Club charity hosted its annual CAUSEway Car Show Cruizin for kids event on Saturday.

The third annual event took place in downtown Panama City. Several roads were blocked off including Harrison Avenue between 4th and 6th Street as thousands of car enthusiasts paraded the lanes.

The event featured music, food trucks, Top 20 People’s Choice Awards, raffles, auction items, and nearly 300 cars including classic and even modern sports cars.

The event aims to raise money for 15 local children who are battling cancer.

Rod Perkins is the President of the 850 CCC Charity he says proceeds go one hundred percent to the children.

“Of course, you are going to have are the cars that are classics, new, exotics or whatever, and then also we have a silent auction, we have a 50/50 raffle, and then we have a lot of items up for raffle,” said Perkins. “We’re giving away a five-day vacation at the end of the show. we’re doing a lot of giveaways to raise money plus we’re selling t-shirts.”

Organizers say the event has raised nearly $100,000 within the last two years.

