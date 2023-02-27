Coast Guard medevacs boater near St. Andrews Bay
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Coast Guard medevaced a 60-year-old man on Sunday near St. Andrews Bay.
According to the Coast Guard, they received a call from people aboard a sailing vessel about a man who had collapsed on deck and was convulsing.
Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Panama City Response Boat to assist.
The boat crew arrived on the scene and embarked the man onto the RB-S before transferring him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Panama City Marina.
The man was last reported conscious but in weak condition.
