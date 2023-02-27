Getting arts and crafty for spring with the Women’s Civic Club of PCB

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Women’s Civic Club of Panama City Beach presents its Spring Fling, a juried arts and craft show.

The event is scheduled for March 4 starting at 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. at the Frank Brown Recreation Center. A cafe will be open as well throughout show hours. Donations is only one dollar for adults.

The Spring Fling is sponsored by the Women’s Civic Club of Panama City Beach, FL, Inc. a non-profit organization supporting charitable causes in Panama City Beach.

Vendor information and application can be found here.

