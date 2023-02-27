Man flees traffic stop, charged with attempted murder

Officials say driver told officer ‘You’re going to die today’
Betts was charged with attempted felony murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance, false name while lawfully detained, resisting arrest without violence, and depriving law enforcement officer means of communication.(Fort Walton Beach Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is facing charges after officials say he tried to kill a police officer.

On Sunday, Fort Walton Beach Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Hughes Street and Oregon Drive for an infraction.

Officers say while speaking with the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Antonio Betts, they noticed drug paraphernalia and a knife inside the car.

When officers asked Betts to exit the vehicle, he allegedly refused.

Police say they attempted to remove the man from his vehicle, but Betts reportedly trapped an officer’s arm and put his car in drive.

Officials say as another officer attempted to free the other, both were dragged with the car.

Their arm was eventually freed, but Betts allegedly took the officer’s shoulder microphone, rapidly accelerated, and told him “You’re going to die today.”

FWBPD says Betts ran his car towards a pole and started hitting the officer in the face.

Police say the officer was eventually able to stop the crash by taking control of the steering wheel and slamming on the brakes with his foot.

Responding units eventually arrived, where Betts was reportedly tased and taken into custody.

After investigation, officials allegedly found Betts was in possession of illegal narcotics and had outstanding felony warrants.

The officers and driver were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

He was charged with attempted felony murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance, false name while lawfully detained, resisting arrest without violence, and depriving law enforcement officer means of communication.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

