Man steals from vehicle, flees from deputies

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase after deputies say the driver stole the vehicle.

On Sunday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to pull over Ethan Brice Pitts in a pickup truck near Greenwood.

Officials say Britts then drove off on Highway 162 before turning into a field and running over a locked gate. He then allegedly then got out of the truck and abandoned the vehicle in the field.

Deputies say they discovered later Pitts had reportedly stolen the truck from an address outside of Marianna. JCSO says a perimeter was made and the K-9 Tracking Unit was deployed.

After over a mile track, Pitts was found and reportedly taken into custody.

The owner of the stolen pickup told deputies his gun was still inside the truck when it was stolen, and it was later found inside the vehicle.

Pitts’ driving privileges were revoked and was reportedly a convicted felon.

Pitts is facing charges of fleeing/eluding law enforcement, driving while license revoked, felon in possession of ammunition, grand theft of a motor vehicle and grand theft of a firearm.

