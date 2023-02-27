New dog mayor announced at Salty Dog Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Market at St. Andrews has kicked off its annual Salty Dog Day event.

Dozens of dogs and their owners took part in Saturday’s event enjoying the fresh air, tons of vendors, and the iconic dog mayor election. Three dogs were running in the race in an effort to relieve former mayor Betty Boop of her duties.

Guests were able to pay a dollar toward their favorite candidate. The dogs raised a total of $2,981 combined. The money will go toward a new fountain for both humans and dogs in tribute to 2021 Salty Dog Mayor, Socks, who passed away in January.

The winner for this year’s Salty Dog Mayor is Buoy Routt the Golden-doodle.

