OCSO arrests Fort Walton Beach Man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sherriff’s Office has charged a Fort Walton Beach Man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Destin.

58-year-old Jack Colton was tracked down by deputies and taken into custody around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

According to law enforcement officials, the 12-year-old reported being drugged and assaulted in a hotel room on Highway 98 East in Destin in the prior 24 hours.

Deputies said the girl asked Colton for a cigarette and he then gave her what she believed to be crystal methamphetamine before the numerous sexual acts.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

OCSO reports that potential evidence was located in the hotel room and a truck was also seized

Colton told OCSO Investigators he believed the victim was 23 years old. Colton is charged with sexual assault with a victim between the ages of twelve and eighteen.

