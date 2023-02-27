OCSO arrests Fort Walton Beach Man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old

OCSO arrests Fort Walton Beach Man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old.
OCSO arrests Fort Walton Beach Man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sherriff’s Office has charged a Fort Walton Beach Man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Destin.

58-year-old Jack Colton was tracked down by deputies and taken into custody around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

According to law enforcement officials, the 12-year-old reported being drugged and assaulted in a hotel room on Highway 98 East in Destin in the prior 24 hours.

Deputies said the girl asked Colton for a cigarette and he then gave her what she believed to be crystal methamphetamine before the numerous sexual acts.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

OCSO reports that potential evidence was located in the hotel room and a truck was also seized

Colton told OCSO Investigators he believed the victim was 23 years old. Colton is charged with sexual assault with a victim between the ages of twelve and eighteen.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida River Fest
Come out to Florida River Fest 2023
The city’s spring break laws go into effect next month, and council members were discussing a...
PCB leaders consider an additional spring break law
Authorities are asking the public for help in finding missing Lynn Haven twins.
Missing Lynn Haven juveniles
According to recent driver’s license exchange data, Florida is experiencing a massive migration.
The Great Florida Migration
Swimmer dies in Miramar Beach despite water rescue
Swimmer dies at Miramar Beach despite water rescue

Latest News

PCB Spring Into Sports
PCB Spring Into Sports
Salty Dog Day
Salty Dog Day
Sandestin Gumbo Festival
Sandestin Gumbo Festival
Black History Month Festival
Black History Month Festival