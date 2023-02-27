PCB council members take next step in Gayle’s Trails project

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gayle’s Trails have been a staple in the Panama City Beach community for years.

“Tourists who come here are able to travel Gayle’s Trails and enjoy the sights, sounds, and scenes of the trail system,” said Panama City Beach Councilman Michael Jarmon.

The scenic routes run from the Conservation Park throughout Frank Brown Park and down to the edge of Nautilus Street. However, parts of the project remain incomplete.

The east portion of the project right by Arnold High School remains blocked off to the public. Environmental permitting and steep costs caused that part of the project to be put on hold for a bit.

Council members said it shouldn’t stay that way for long after they made an important vote last Thursday.

“We voted to approve the bid contract for the East Gayle’s Trails section for about $2.8 million,” Jarman said. “We received news that we received a grant that will reduce our costs down to under $100,000.”

That’s a stark difference from what city leaders initially dealt with a little while ago. They received a bid that was several million dollars over their budget. Numbers had to be reevaluated.

“This is a huge win for the city,” Jarman said. “I’m happy to announce that and I know the staff has worked very hard to make this happen. The council is dedicated to extending our trail system and we couldn’t be happier.”

Perseverance ultimately worked its magic in the end.

“It’s a great feeling of satisfaction,” Jarman said. “I know the council has paid close attention to this project. I personally have paid close attention to this project. The staff has done a fantastic job finally getting this across the finish line.”

City officials said construction should start on that east portion in the spring of this year.

