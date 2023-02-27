PCB Lifeguard saves man from drowning Saturday

By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The weather over the weekend was perfect for a beach day, but the water conditions were anything but perfect. Single red flags were posted outside of Panama City Beach Beaches.

“The single red flag means high danger so if at all possible on red flag days, we say knee deep is too deep. If you have any questions you can track down a lifeguard see a lifeguard. We are on our trucks on our four-wheelers, on our jet skis. Where ever you see us if you have any questions you just ask a lifeguard they would love to talk to you,” Daryl Paul, PCB Beach Safety Director said.

Paul urges the public to be safe and pay attention anytime they plan on getting into the Gulf.

Throughout the course of Saturday, officials tell NewsChannel 7, they received numerous calls regarding water rescues.

Paul said lifeguards responded and rescued a man in the water just in time Saturday afternoon.

”We had a Panama City Beach Fire Rescue lifeguard swim out,” Paul said. “She was able to locate the victim on the bottom of the sea floor. She swam him to shore where a partner assisted her onto the dry sand. They rendered manual chest compressions and ventilations they were able to achieve a pulse back and he was breathing on his own.”

NewsChannel 7 was told the man was transported to the hospital, and was listed in critical condition but was showing signs of improvement as of Saturday.

