Win Within Foundation hosts Jean Giveaway

Win Within Foundation CEO Janarius Robinson hands out jeans to school boys as part of Jean Giveaway event.(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Philadelphia Eagles player Janarius Robinson is on a mission to give back.

Saturday afternoon, he took a break from the field to return to his hometown for a good cause. He kicked off a Jean Giveaway Community event near Bonita Avenue and East 11th Street in Panama City.

Schoolboys lined up one by one to get their hands on pair of free jeans and to have a chat with Robinson.

The event was part of Robinson’s Win Within Foundation which began in the Spring of 2019 following Hurricane Michael as a way to give kids hope despite the destruction.

Robinson says the foundation initially started with a football and cheer camp event, but then he realized he wanted to do more.

“I do it because I just want to pour back into a community that pours into me,” Robinson said. “The most rewarding part about all this that I do in my community is just to see the kids happy and just to make them feel loved and make them feel like if I got out the city and can do stuff that they can too.”

Win Within will be hosting its annual Football and Cheer Camp on July 8th. To donate go to the foundation website.

