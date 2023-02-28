Anything & Everything Sale supporting the PCBSC

By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Show your love and support for the Panama City Beach Senior Center by making a stop at its next fundraising event.

The PCBSC is hosting its Anything & Everything Sale Saturday, March 4th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Festivities will be held at the Lyndell Center.

There will be dozens of vendors and two huge raffle prizes.

Event coordinators are still accepting vendors. Call Sue at 850-235-8015 to sign up.

Watch the video attached for more details or visit the center’s Facebook here.

