The author of February’s Chapter Chat discusses ‘The Partner Track’

By Sam Martello
Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - During this month’s Chapter Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team and its viewers have been reading ‘The Partner Track.’

The author of the book, Helen Wan, joined the team to discuss her book, how she used personal experiences as inspiration, her story being turned into a Netflix series, and novels she is currently working on writing.

Wan said this experience has been like a Cinderella story for her and said she can’t believe her 20 years’ worth of journal notes has turned into this.

You can join Sam and Jessica on Tuesday, February 28th, at 2 p.m. for their monthly Chapter Chat meet up. The meeting will take place at the Panama City Beach Public Library.

To hear more from Wan about her book, you can watch the video attached.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

