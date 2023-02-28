Video released of Fort Walton Beach police officer being dragged by a vehicle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Fort Walton Police Department has released the body camera video that shows the moments leading up to an officer being dragged by a car, during a traffic stop.

On Sunday, Fort Walton Beach Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Hughes Street and Oregon Drive for an infraction.

Officers say while speaking with the driver, later identified as Antonio Betts, 27, they noticed drug paraphernalia and a knife inside the car.

When officers asked Betts to exit the vehicle, he allegedly refused.

Police say they attempted to remove the man from his vehicle, but Betts reportedly trapped an officer’s arm and put his car in drive.

Officials say as another officer attempted to free the other, both were dragged with the car.

Their arm was eventually freed, but Betts allegedly took the officer’s shoulder microphone, rapidly accelerated, and told him “You’re going to die today.”

FWBPD says Betts ran his car towards a pole and started hitting the officer in the face.

Police say the officer was eventually able to stop the crash by taking control of the steering wheel and slamming on the brakes with his foot.

Responding units eventually arrived, where Betts was reportedly tased and taken into custody.

After an investigation, officials allegedly found Betts was in possession of illegal narcotics and had outstanding felony warrants.

The officers and driver were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

He was charged with attempted felony murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance, false name while lawfully detained, resisting arrest without violence, and depriving law enforcement officer means of communication.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.