City of Lynn Haven Celebrating Black History Month

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:27 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s the last week of black history month, and the city of Lynn Haven is continuing to celebrate. Local students showed off their artwork at the senior activity club center.

Celebrating African Americans’ contributions throughout history, as well as recognizing local black organizations throughout the city.

City Manager, Vickie Gainer says it’s important for the public to know about the impacts African Americans have made throughout our society.

“I think it is just a way to show our diversity in the city of Lynn Haven as well as know that we are all in this together,” said Vickie Gainer, the city manager. It unifies us more, it brings us together in the thought process, in what it is, what it means to celebrate different races in our society.”

You can visit the exhibition tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the closing reception starts at 2.

Officials will announce the winners of the student artwork at 4 p.m.

