Lifeguards stress the importance of knowing the beach flag system

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Single red flags were flying at many local beaches over the weekend, warning swimmers of high surf hazards and dangerous rip currents. On Saturday, those intense water conditions in the Gulf left one dead and another in critical condition.

With red flags, lifeguards warn knee deep is too deep. But how many people know that?

A beach day can quickly take a turn for the worst, which is why knowing your rip current warnings is so important.

“From the story we just heard about last Saturday, the young man that could have easily lost his life,” Visitor Nancy Galloway said. “It’s real important. You only have one of those.”

Levels of risk are tied in with the beach flag system, so swimmers know what they’re diving into.

“So it’s a real simple flag system that we got from the national system. Green is going to be low hazard. Yellow is going to be moderate, Red is going to be high hazard. Double red flags means that the water is closed to the public,” PCB Beach Safety Director Daryl Paul said.

All beach accesses in Panama City Beach have signs to educate people on the flag system and the dangers of rip currents. But even though beachgoers are passing these signs every time they head out to the water, some said that they still don’t know anything about it.

“Oh other than walks on the beach, I have to say I’m pretty ignorant. I really, I know the flags are there but I have not really watched them,” Galloway said.

But that’s not the only thing swimmers have admitted to not knowing much about. Paul said every day, his lifeguards are out on the beach talking about rip currents.

“Make face-to-face contact and tell you about the flags. We actually point out rip currents to you,” Paul said.

They also educate beachgoers on how to get out of one.

“Don’t try to fight it. Don’t try to come straight in, just swim down the current lateral with the shoreline. You’ll land on sandbars, you’ll stand up walk right in,” Paul said.

The number one tip he says every swimmer should know is when it comes to rip currents, staying calm is the best thing you can do.

Lifeguards said rip currents are likely going to be present no matter what flag is flying that day. The difference in a rip current on a green flag day versus a red flag day is going to be the strength and size of that current.

Officials say as of Monday, the swimmer who was left in critical condition over the weekend is still in ICU but is expected to make a strong recovery.

