Locals concerned with speeders on Back Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You take a risk when you drive on back beach road, at least that’s what some local drivers will tell you.

“It’s gotten worse and worse over the last few years, and I’ve been here for 30 years I’ve really noticed it is quite terrifying to try to just turn into my own street,” said Patti Richardson, a local.

Richardson says some drivers fly past her making her daily commute terrifying.

“I put my blinker on and cars behind me they don’t even begin to slow down sometimes I can’t even imagine that there only a couple of inches by the time they’ve gone around me and they just swerve in front it’s just horrible it’s just constant,” said Richardson.

She’s not the only one who dreads the drive.

“It’s a solid stream of people just coming in at breaking speeds I don’t think they even know,” said Kath Chastine a local. They certainly don’t go the speed limit it’s all about hurry hurry and there’s more people back there trying to get off back beach you’re taking your life in your hands.”

Jacob Moore with the Florida Highway Patrol says they are all about enforcing the laws and limits to keep drivers safe.

“We’re always watching to make sure traffic is traveling safe we’re looking to take distracted and impaired drivers off the road slow people down and get them where they’re going safely,” said Jacob Moore, with FHP.

He says the higher the speed the more likely a crash will happen.

“If someone is tailgating you, we want you to remain safe, pull over let that car go by, and create distance between you and that unsafe driver,” said Moore.

People who live in this area are just desperate for a change.

“I think it would be a lot safer if we had a light that we could get on and off of back beach road,” said Donna Carson, a local.

“It is just terrifying and I shouldn’t have to feel this way when I’m coming home from the grocery store,” said Richardson.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.