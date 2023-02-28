Major Wreck on 231 and Martin Luther King Blvd. causing it to be closed for hours

231 wreck
231 wreck(wjhg)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:27 AM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A major wreck near Highways 231 and 77 is causing the interstate to be closed for hours. Panama City Police department officials say three vehicles were involved. One was heading North on 231 and then failed to yield at a red light. The car then hit two other vehicles. Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing and the intersection will be closed for several hours. Currently, traffic is being diverted in all directions.

We will keep you updated when we have more details.

