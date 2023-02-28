Missing Panama City man found

Philip has been found, according to Panama City Police.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Philip has been found, according to Panama City Police. Officials would like to thank the public for their help.

Authorities are asking the public for assistance in finding a missing person.

According to Panama City Police, 44-year-old Philip Cote say he was last seen on Feb. 16 in the 600 block of Highway 231. He is reported as 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, and bald with blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.

