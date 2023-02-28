Monday Evening Forecast

Warm and humid weather continues
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the upper 60s. Winds will remain breezy at out the W/SW at 15-20 mph so that wind will not allow for fog to be an issue. On Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy w/highs in the 70s at the coast and 80s inland. Winds will be W/SW at 10-15 mph. Rain chances remain low through Thursday w/warm and humid weather continuing. A front could bring some rain and then some cooler weather for the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

