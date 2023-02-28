Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the upper 60s. Winds will remain breezy at out the W/SW at 15-20 mph so that wind will not allow for fog to be an issue. On Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy w/highs in the 70s at the coast and 80s inland. Winds will be W/SW at 10-15 mph. Rain chances remain low through Thursday w/warm and humid weather continuing. A front could bring some rain and then some cooler weather for the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.