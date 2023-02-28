Narcotics investigation leads to arrest of Sneads woman

SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested after police say she was involved in a drug investigation.

Over the past few months, Sneads Police say they have been investigating the sale of drugs by Janis Diane Johnson out of her residence.

After numerous tips were sent to authorities regarding Johnson’s alleged drug activity, Sneads officers were able to get probable cause for her arrest.

On Tuesday, officials say a warrant was obtained for Johnson’s arrest, and took her into custody without incident.

Johnson is charged with selling meth within 1000 feet of a municipal park, which is a first-degree felony.

Johnson was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

