Panama City parks get makeover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City is working to refurbish several parks within the community including Mckenzie, Henry A. Davis and Woods Field Parks.

Work is already underway at Mckenzie Park in Downtown Panama City. Crews have removed a water fountain that had been out of order for more than a decade and follow up by setting down bricks. The in-house project will cost less than $40,000.

City of Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean De Palma says crews are also finalizing renovations at Henry A. Davis.

“We’ve made in-house flowerbeds for our upcoming program for seniors which is going to be gardening and they’re going to be able to start their own gardens,” said De Palma. “My staff has also completed concrete work, adding new benches, bike rack, a pump station and we’re adding new amenities to the park.”

Woods Field is another park near completion. Quality Life and Public Works have partnered to lay down new sod, irrigation and even new fencing.

Residents like Tony Bostic say while many parks are being renovated, many which reside in underserved like Joe Moody Park for instance have been overlooked.

“It was decimated during Hurricane Michael. The city made no consorted effort to clean this park up until myself, Mr. Robert Stewart and Dr. Jones put together a community movement to clean it up. We donated over $225,000 of in-kind donations from heavy equipment to personal tractors, to dump trump, to 30-yard garbage containers to get it cleaned up and we had roughly about 200 people from the community that showed up to help us,” said Bostic. “Once the city got wind of it then they wanted to jump on the bandwagon. But we had argued with them for over six months to do something with it and they chose not to. If you look in the city all of the parks that are not in the African American community have been restored.”

However, all that may soon change. According to the quality of life director, designs for a new and improved Joe Moody Park have been completed.

“We have completed the design phase and we’ve submitted for FEMA’s EHP and we’re in that process at this time,” De Palma said. “Once the project is fully complete it would be a new facility that is going to have rental capacity, catering kitchen, it will have new multipurpose fields, pickle ball, basketball courts, renovating walking paths with amazing lighting so people can be comfortable as they enjoy the outdoors in the evening time.”

Officials say the Environmental Planning and Historic Preservation (EHP) review phase could take approximately 15 months. The MLK Recreation Center and Martin Theatre Project are near the end of the phase. It is expected to be finalized within three months.

