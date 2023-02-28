A stray sprinkle is possible with the sun and clouds ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s another similar start with low clouds passing through the Panhandle this morning. However, there won’t be much for rain outside of a stray passing light sprinkle or shower today and for only the lucky few who catch it.

We’re waking up warm and humid today as well with temperatures starting out around 70 degrees. Be sure to dress comfortably for another spring-like day ahead. Highs today reach the upper 70s on the coast to low to mid 80s inland.

We’ll keep a healthy mix of sun and clouds across the Panhandle today. But those closer to the coast may deal with a bit more clouds or filtered sun than those inland.

Our pattern remains unchanged for most of this week with high pressure around the Bahamas pumping in the warm and humid air mass from the Caribbean. We’ll put today on repeat for Wednesday and Thursday with finally a shift in our weather by Friday.

A cold front will work through the Southeast drawing up a passing shower or thunderstorm during the late morning or midday. As it passes through, we’ll see our temperatures cool slightly into the weekend with a drop in our humidity and clearer skies.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly cloudy skies with a stray passing light shower or sprinkle for only the lucky few who catch it. Highs today reach the upper 70s on the coast to low to mid 80s with a breezy southwest wind at 10-20mph. Your 7 Day Forecast has a similar forecast ahead for both Wednesday and Thursday before changes come of Friday and into the weekend.

